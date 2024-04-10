Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 803 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

