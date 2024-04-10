Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

