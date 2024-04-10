Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

