Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,198,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 147,928 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 27,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

F stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.