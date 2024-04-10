Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

