Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLVW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 137,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.