Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance
TWLVW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 137,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Twelve Seas Investment Company II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twelve Seas Investment Company II
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.