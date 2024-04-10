Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,863,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,734 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $293,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

