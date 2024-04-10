U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 97,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

