UBS Group Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $223.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $198.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

RGA traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. 108,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

