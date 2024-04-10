UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.
UDR Trading Up 1.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in UDR by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
