UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 2,004,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,217,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.23 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

