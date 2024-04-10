Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $26.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.95.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $454.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

