Ultra Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $81.78 million and $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,644.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $610.12 or 0.00901949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00135116 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015762 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23047668 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,653,783.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.