Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $240.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

