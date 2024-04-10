United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 1.4%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 2,064,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,797,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

