United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

