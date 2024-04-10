UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $5.98 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $3.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00008688 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00139164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,697,302 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,698,715.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.83653704 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,525,783.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

