Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70,359 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 775.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

