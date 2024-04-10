US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 10,255.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

UTRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.