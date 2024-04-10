Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.92. 657,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

