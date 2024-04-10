Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.38. Valneva shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 1,293 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $587.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.