Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,300. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

