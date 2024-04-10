Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,646,000 after buying an additional 239,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $7.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

