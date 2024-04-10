Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. 653,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

