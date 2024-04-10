Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 478,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,771,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,402. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

