Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $59.22 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 174,266 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 4.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rogers Communications worth $59,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 150,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,609. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

