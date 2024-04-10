Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $66.53 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $66,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BNS. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BNS stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 888,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,816. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.