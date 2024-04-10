Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,984 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 7,926,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390,730. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

