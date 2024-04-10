Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,897. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

