Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $152.28. 835,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,226. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

