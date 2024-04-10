Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 431,969 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 431,969 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

