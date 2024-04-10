VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Short Interest Update

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 58,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RNEW traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 39.52% of VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks that are focused on seven sub-themes tied to sustainable infrastructure trends. Holdings are selected and weighted based on modified market capitalization.

