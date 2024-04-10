Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.31. 517,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,886. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

