Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 5,024,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

