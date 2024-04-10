Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCITGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 5,024,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

