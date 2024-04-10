Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 2,171,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

