Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Reduced by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,395. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

