Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

