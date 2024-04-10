Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.77. 5,675,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

