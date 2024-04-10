Verge (XVG) Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $141.95 million and approximately $136.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,667.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.44 or 0.00900646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00140081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00195150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

