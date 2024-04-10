Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Vericel worth $83,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,193 shares of company stock worth $2,845,068 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 134,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,096. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.