Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 1,307.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

