Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 1,808,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,380,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

