Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.27. Viant Technology shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 140,250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 60,441 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

