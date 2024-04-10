Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.90. 294,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The firm has a market cap of C$455.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

