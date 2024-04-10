Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.24. 1,292,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,429. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

