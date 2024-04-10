Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.59

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 29553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.