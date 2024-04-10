Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VITL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725,514 shares of company stock valued at $193,756,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

