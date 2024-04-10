Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, an increase of 510.2% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vivakor Price Performance

Shares of Vivakor stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 5,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Vivakor has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

