Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
VNO stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
