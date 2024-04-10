Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

