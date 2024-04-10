Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $6.29 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $176.75 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00009066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,471.10 or 1.00136104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00013667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00129268 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.44769395 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $7,238,209.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

